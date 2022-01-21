CARLOW WEATHER: A dry and cold weekend on the way as temperatures set to drop

The coming weekend looks to be mainly dry with temperatures dipping to as low as -3 with frost forming in some places. Mist and fog patches is also expected.

Today will be dry and mostly cloudy with any mist patches clearing during the morning. A few bright or sunny intervals possible, most likely in the south. Highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in light westerly breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry and fairly cloudy with light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally but it may dip close to freezing locally under any clearer spells (most likely in southern parts) with a touch of frost and a few mist or fog patches.

Tomorrow will continue to be dry and generally cloudy with just a few bright or sunny spells at times. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees in light or moderate west to southwesterly breezes.

Sunday will be another dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional bright spells developing. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.