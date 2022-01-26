Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday January 26, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday January 27, 2022
The late Deirdre Keegan (née Law)
The death has occurred of Deirdre Keegan (née Law) of Tombeagh, Hacketstown, Carlow.
January 25, 2022, after a brief illness in her 100th year in the loving care of all at Waterford Regional Hospital and Signa Care Nursing Home, Bunclody.
Beloved wife of the late Norman and loving mother of Ann, Joyce and Richard.
Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Peter and Larry, grandchildren Mark, Elaine, David, Craig, Alan, Paul, Ian and Emma, great-grandchildren, Darragh, Jake, Caoimhe, Sorcha, Riain, Eimear, Oisin, James, Andy and Zara, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm Removal at 1.30pm on Friday (via her residence) to St. John The Baptist Church, Hacketstown arriving for 2pm service after which she will be laid to rest in Hacketstown Cemetery.
‘At Rest’
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterford Regional Hospital and Signa Care Nursing Home, Bunclody for the compassion and kindness shown to Deirdre during her short illness.
Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.