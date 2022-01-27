Deaths and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday January 27, 2022
The late Brendan O'Brien
The death has occurred of Brendan O'Brien of Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow
January 15 2,022. Suddenly at his home.
Funeral Mass for Brendan will take place on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Andrew's Church Bagenalstown that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie
Followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.
The cost of eating, heating, lighting and driving are set to increase by €2,000 in 2022 for an average household
The Housing Agency is the Government Agency working to deliver sustainable and affordable housing for all
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.