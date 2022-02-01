ALERT: Waterworks taking place in Carlow
Due to essential maintenance the water serving Kernanstown Housing Estate, Busherstown & surrounding areas will be turned off between 10am and 2pm on February 2, 2022.
For enquiries, please contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278.
