Deadline closing in on Carlow Tidy Towns Grant Applications
Applications are invited from County Carlow Tidy Towns/Development Associations and Residents Associations who are engaged in or are intending to engage in community environmental works or anti-litter initiatives in their localities.
Application forms area available on www.carlowcoco.ie or by contacting Anne Scully, Community Section, Carlow County Council on 059 9136204 or ascully@carlowcoco.ie
Closing date for receipt of fully completed application forms is tomorrow Friday February 4, 2022.
Applications are invited from County Carlow Tidy Towns/Development & Resident Associations for the Environmental & Tidy Towns Grants Schemes 2022.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) February 1, 2022
Closing Date 4pm on February 18.
Full details at https://t.co/xbeTlPTogG@carlowppn @localgovire @deptrcd @CarlowLibraries pic.twitter.com/2jyzmiIQ5e
Concerns have been raised about the impact of rising energy costs on people on a fixed income such as a pension and eligible for the Household Benefits Scheme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.