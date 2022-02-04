CARLOW WEATHER: A cold and wet weekend ahead

An unsettled and cold weekend on the way with rain and showers in most places.

Today

Icy stretches in some areas this morning. It will be a cold, bright and breezy day with sunny spells and occasional showers. Some of the showers will be wintry with a possibility of hail. Maximum afternoon temperatures generally ranging 4 to 7 degrees in brisk west to northwest winds.

Showers becoming isolated early tonight with frost forming in some areas as temperatures dip back to between zero and +4 degrees. However, cloud will increase from the west later in the night and temperatures will gradually rise.

Feeling bitter this morning with the windchill and some scattered showers also. Mainly rain but some falling as sleet and snow on higher ground in Northern areas. pic.twitter.com/LCNaxvvvV1 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 4, 2022

Saturday

Saturday looks set to be a rather cloudy and wet day with outbreaks of rain. Some dry or bright interludes at times. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh to strong west or southwest winds.

Outbreaks of rain continuing overnight, gradually pushing south over the country allowing colder and showery conditions to move in across northern counties. A contrast in overnight temperatures from north to south ranging from 2 or 3 degrees in Ulster to 9 or 10 degrees along the south coast. Fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Sunday

A chilly and blustery day with widespread showers and some sunny spells. A few hail or sleet showers will occur over hills in the north. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh westerly winds.

A few showers early on Sunday night along with rather chilly conditions initially with lows of 1 to 4 degrees. However, cloudier and milder conditions with scattered outbreaks of rain will move across the country later in the night.

Monday

Expected to be a mild and breezy day with plenty of cloud and some patches of drizzle. There will be bright spells also, especially across the east of the country. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in strong southwest winds. Persistent rain will develop in the west and north overnight with drier conditions elsewhere. Mild with lows of 10 to 12 degrees.