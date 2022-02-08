Local authorities in Carlow encouraged to apply for Biodiversity Fund

"Action for nature at the local level is critical"
The 2022 Local Biodiversity Action Fund has opened to applications from local authorities in Carlow.
The fund increased to €1.5m in 2022 and supports locally-led projects that align with actions under the National Biodiversity Action Plan.
First launched in 2018, the re-named Local Biodiversity Action Fund offers funding to assist local authorities in the implementation of actions in the National Biodiversity Action Plan. Local authorities play a vital role in addressing the biodiversity emergency.
This funding stream enables them to develop projects that address biodiversity loss in their localities by helping to create new habitats, restoring existing ones and by tackling invasive alien species.
“I’m delighted that funding to this popular scheme has increased by 200% since 2019 and congratulate the Local Authorities on the many excellent projects that have been delivered under this funding to date. Greater funding allows us to be increasingly ambitious in our efforts to reverse biodiversity loss.
“Action for nature at the local level is critical. Local Authorities and communities are a huge part of the biodiversity solution and I’d encourage everyone to see what can be done in their community, engage with their local Heritage and Biodiversity Officers, and get their applications in.”
