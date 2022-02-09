CARLOW WEATHER: Icy conditions expected as Met Éireann issues snow warning in places

Today

Largely dry with some sunny spells. There will be a few passing showers this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.

Cold tonight and dry in many areas with isolated showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and icy patches forming, in moderate southwest winds.

A cold and bright afternoon in store, some showers around and these will turn wintry later today ️️



It's feeling rather cold too with highs of around 4 to 8°C, feeling a bit chillier in the breeze



Thursday

A cold, frosty start on Thursday. Further scattered showers and sunny spells, some showers may be with hail. Feeling cold in highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees and fresh westerly winds. Winds will become northwesterly in direction later.

A cold, clear night on Thursday with a few initial showers quickly dying out, becoming largely dry. Cloud will increase from the west towards dawn. Calm, with winds falling light and variable, becoming southerly near dawn. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with a sharp frost setting in and some icy stretches forming.

Friday

A cold morning with frost and ice slowly clearing. Dry in many areas at first with a few bright spells early on. Becoming cloudier with drizzle developing on Atlantic coasts.

Outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening. Turning windy too, with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong, reaching near gale force on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, coolest in Ulster.

A wet and windy night on Friday with fresh to strong southerly winds and widespread outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with southerly winds easing mostly moderate near dawn.

Saturday

Breezy and mostly cloudy with frequent showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Outbreaks of rain will continue overnight, possibly turning heavy in places. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Sunday

Further showers with some bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.