ALERT: Water outage in Carlow with immediate effect
Due to an emergency water mains repair, the water serving Paulville, Tankardstown, Knockeen & Butlersgrange, Tullow Co Carlow & Ballyconnell, Co Wicklow has been shut down from now until 4pm today with immediate effect.
For more information and updates visit Irish Water
Bord na Móna Recycling has written to customers advising them of an increase in charges from February
As many as 80 extra changing areas and places with toilets could be provided nationwide each year if regulations are changed
