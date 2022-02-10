Carlow College invites community to Research Week 2022

Carlow College Research Hub is hosting Research Week 2022 to celebrate and acknowledge the active research efforts of staff and students and to share research insights with the wider community.

Running from the February 14 – 17, the Research Week has an active programme of live talks, roundtable discussions and a week-long research poster display.

Local history enthusiasts can join (in-person) in the Roundtable: History, Topography and Buildings of Carlow event on Tuesday, February 15 at 4pm as Carlow College lecturers in History, Dr Margaret Murphy and Dr Elaine Callinan are joined by Carlow Museum’s, Dermot Mulligan, and local Heritage Officer, Eoin O’Sullivan to delve into the local history of Carlow.

Daily lunchtime lectures are planned throughout the week from 1pm – 1.45pm, covering The literature of the Irish and Spanish Revolutions by Lecturer in English, Dr James Heaney; Sociology Today: The Relevance of Emile Durkheim and Karl Marx in Contemporary Ireland by Prof. Kieran Allen of UCD School of Sociology, and; Food and Climate Action; The Meat Industry by Lecturer in Social Studies, Dr Anne Coakley.

The week-long event closes with a Research Dissemination Roundtable (livestream only) chaired by Lecturer in European History, Dr Ida Milne, along with Dr Geraldine Canny (Research Manager, WIT), Jim Carroll (RTÉ Brainstorm) and Maria O’Donovan (Cork University Press).

“Carlow College academics and students are actively engaged in research throughout the year – therefore, Research Week provides an opportunity for staff and students to share their research within the College and the wider community”, says Dr Eoghan Smith, Carlow College Research Hub.

“We are thrilled to open a range of events this year for in-person and livestream attendance to invite the wider Carlow community to participate in what will be some thought-provoking events”.

The full Research Week programme of events, including booking details, is available here