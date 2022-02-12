Carlow sports awarded more thand €1m funding under the Sports Capital Programme

A bumper Sports Capital grant of €1,997,741 has been announced for Carlow.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers announced a record €150 million in funding for local sports clubs across the country with €1,997,741 in grants to be allocated to Carlow.



Minister Chambers said he was pleased to see funding for community groups.

"I am particularly pleased that so many community centres and organisations have been allocated funding to develop projects in towns and villages across the country.

"If we want to achieve our participation targets, we must provide high-quality facilities, and that is what today's announcement is all about," said Mr Chambers.

€150M for Sports Capital⚽



1,865 Individual Grants



€127M Local Projects



€17M Regional Projects



Delighted to confirm the single, largest investment in grassroots sport in the history of the State today. Many thanks to @mmcgrathtd for his support. — Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) February 11, 2022

Welcoming the announcement, Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I’m delighted to see such a strong investment in grassroots sports from this Government, and particularly happy to see such a strong investment in Carlow. I’ve been engaging closely with both Minister Chambers and local clubs to ensure the best possible outcome for Carlow. I’d also like to thank Minister Michael McGrath for his help in delivering additional funding.

“It's great to see such a strong focus in supporting grassroots sport in communities. Volunteer clubs in towns and villages across Carlow will be able to deliver new and important projects focussed on delivering really important projects aimed at improving participation across the board, providing enhanced facilities for clubs with strong female participation and supporting clubs active in disadvantaged communities.”