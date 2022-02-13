Search

13 Feb 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Sunday February 13, 2022

The late Frank Dempsey

The death has occurred of Frank Dempsey of Tallaght, Dublin / Carlow.

February 9 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Tallaght University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving dad to Mary, Laura, John, Terry, Noel and Aidan.

Frank will be dearly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Tommy, his much loved and cherished grandchildren Shannon, Rhys, Alicia, Kori, Morgan, Jordan and Dominic, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home Tallaght on Monday February 14 between 3pm to 5pm. Removal to the church of St Dominics, Tallaght on Tuesday morning February 15 arriving for 10am Mass followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium (Crematorium strictly private).

Frank’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght

