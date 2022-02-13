Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Sunday February 13, 2022
The late Frank Dempsey
The death has occurred of Frank Dempsey of Tallaght, Dublin / Carlow.
February 9 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Tallaght University Hospital.
Beloved husband of Margaret and loving dad to Mary, Laura, John, Terry, Noel and Aidan.
Frank will be dearly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Tommy, his much loved and cherished grandchildren Shannon, Rhys, Alicia, Kori, Morgan, Jordan and Dominic, extended family, friends and neighbours.
May his gentle soul Rest in Peace
Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home Tallaght on Monday February 14 between 3pm to 5pm. Removal to the church of St Dominics, Tallaght on Tuesday morning February 15 arriving for 10am Mass followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium (Crematorium strictly private).
Frank’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link
https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght
Government minister Roderick O’Gorman said a combination of targeted and universal measures had been announced to benefit people across Ireland
The single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12:25am on Sunday at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.