Search

17 Feb 2022

IT Carlow teams receive funding for developing solutions facing Defence Forces 

IT Carlow teams receive funding for developing solutions facing Defence Forces 

IT Carlow teams receive funding for developing solutions facing Defence Forces 

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

17 Feb 2022 6:08 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Two IT Carlow associated teams have been included in funding of €2.4m to help develop disruptive solutions to challenges facing the Irish Defence Forces.

Ten research teams across the country have been shortlisted for the SFI-Defence Organisation Innovation Challenge. These teams will collaborate with the Defence Forces and compete for funding to develop disruptive solutions to a number of challenges identified by the Defence Organisation that are of broad relevance to society.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I’d like to congratulate AltFuel4DF and its team lead, Dr Ashish Vashishtha, who were challenged to come up with a solution for a portable and scalable waste to synthetic biofuel technology demonstrator to decarbonise Defence Force transport. Their solution is a novel, scalable and portable Inclined Rotary Gasifier system which will be developed to convert waste to gaseous and liquid fuel.

“Another successful IT Carlow team is itCArtIsAC, with Dr David Culliton as team lead and Dr James Garland as co-lead. Their challenge was to come up with a solution to prevent and detect water ingress onto offshore patrol vessels. They have come up with machine learning techniques coupled with sensor data which will be used to detect, monitor and predict the effects of water ingress on vessels.”

“These two teams and the innovative approaches they have taken in solving these challenges highlights the high level and quality of projects that IT Carlow are involved in.”

Prof Philip Nolan, Director General, Science Foundation Ireland, said:

“Challenge-based research funding empowers talented teams to address significant national and global challenges. This kind of collaboration between Government Departments, agencies such as the Defence Forces, companies, researchers, and entrepreneurs is just one of the ways science delivers real and tangible benefits for our society and economy.

“I want to commend each team on their hard work and dedication and wish them every success in the rest of the competition. Having this level of talent compete in this Challenge not only bodes well for this particular initiative but the future of scientific research more generally. I look forward to seeing the different solutions that develop as the competition continues.”

Taoiseach tells financial forum EU countries face 'changed' landscape post-pandemic

Enterprise Week in Carlow to focus on Local SME procurement opportunities

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media