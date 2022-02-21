Search

21 Feb 2022

New open call launched seeking ambitious solutions to help unlock housing issues in Carlow

IAF Director Nathalie Weadick and The Housing Agency CEO Bob Jordan pictured at the launch of 'Housing Unlocked'. Photo Credit: Mark Stedman

Lili Lonergan

21 Feb 2022 1:23 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Irish Architecture Foundation (IAF) and The Housing Agency are calling on people in Carlow to come together and enter their solutions to housing in towns and villages.

The IAF and The Housing Agency have announced details of a competition that is looking for innovative ideas to improve Ireland’s housing sector.

Called ‘Housing Unlocked’, the initiative is calling for architects, together with people from a variety of disciplines and members of the public with a common interest in housing, to team up and submit ideas to solve housing issues in towns and villages in Carlow.

Entries are now open, with practical ideas and creative thinking being sought in the areas of density, construction technologies, social inclusion, environmental and other issues.

A jury of high-profile judges will select around eight submissions which will each receive funding of €7,500 to develop their proposals into an exhibition piece. The exhibition will open to the public in September this year.

Nathalie Weadick, Director of the IAF, said:

“Public contributions at recent IAF debates have shown that there has never been a better time for design to rethink how we can deliver homes for sustainable communities in urban areas.

“‘Housing Unlocked’ is driven by the need to apply innovation and expertise, not just to the final product, but to the entire system that delivers homes in towns, cities and villages. A simple idea can produce a powerful effect.”

Bob Jordan, CEO of The Housing Agency, said:

“The Housing Agency is looking forward to being part of this project. We are seeking innovative and practical solutions that address the housing issues in Ireland.

“We are asking applicants to share practical solutions to the everyday issues that they are facing when it comes to delivering homes. We would like to invite architects, in collaboration with all those who are interested, to apply for the opportunity to be featured in the public exhibition later in the year.”

All submissions must be made through an online form on the ‘Housing Unlocked’ website at HousingUnlocked.ie, where further information is available.

Entering teams must include at least one member with a qualification in architecture.

The closing date is midnight on 24th April 2022.

