Big name announced as chairperson of new South East Technological University

The Chairperson and the first two ordinary members of the governing body of the newly formed South East Technological University (SETU) governing body have been announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the appointment of Dr Patrick Prendergast as the first Chairperson of the new Technological University for the South East.

Dr Prendergast, the former Provost of Trinity College, will be joined on the new Governing Board by Mr Jim Bergin, CEO of Glanbia, and Ms Ruth Beadle, who holds a key leadership role at Sanofi, which has a manufacturing facility in Waterford.

Commenting on the announcement Deputy Murnane O'Connor said:

“In further great news for the region, it has also been confirmed today that the new university will come into being on May 1st.

“After such a long time, it is wonderful to know that the Technological University for the South East is finally a reality.

“It is remarkable to think that the region now has a university presence and it is a wonderful occasion for all the staff, students, regional stakeholders and local communities in the South East.

“I would also like to wish Dr Patrick Prendergast the very best in his role as the University’s first Chairperson. Dr Prendergast will be joined on the Governing Board by Jim Bergin and Ruth Beadle.

“With such vast experience, this Governing Board will bring the Technological University into a brand new future, full of possibility and promise.”

The application for TU designation was made jointly on April 30, 2021 by the Institute of Technology Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology under the Technological Universities Act 2018.

There followed a rigorous assessment process by an international advisory panel, the Higher Education Authority and the Qualifications and Quality Assurance Authority of Ireland reporting to Minister Harris and enabling him to consider all data, implications and statutory requirements before making his decision.

Upon establishment of the new TU, with all parties working towards a date of May 1 2022, the TU, with multi-regional campuses in Carlow, Waterford, and Wexford, will see current students from the former IT Carlow and WIT graduating in 2022 with university qualifications.