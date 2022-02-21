Carlow's Columbus Way officially opened

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan with football legend Paul McGrath walking the 8km trail
Carlow's newest walking amenity attracted hundred's of people this afternoon
The Carlow Columban Way, which starts at the Nine Stones where St Columbanus was born, was officiated by soccer Legend Paul McGrath, who is a regular visitor to Mount Leinster.
Following the launce, a guided 8km walk took place concluding in the community centre in Myshall.
Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fintan Phelan posted a picture earlier today on Twitter while walking the trail.
Great to meet @Paulmcgrath5 today at the launch of The Columban Way! #ColumbanWay #NineStones #MtLeinster #Carlow #Myshall #StColumbanus @MyshallN pic.twitter.com/YTCQC2vixv— Fintan Phelan (@Fintan_Phelan) February 19, 2022
Over the next 24 hours in real-time, An Garda Síochána will be providing a detailed look at their work and valuable contribution
The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices takes place from the March 7 - 11 with over 220 events for businesses and entrepreneurs taking place in person and online across the country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.