Carlow Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal activity
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a van was broken into in Tommy Murphy Park in the early hours of Saturday (February 19) morning. The black Vauxhall Vivaro van was entered between 3am and 5am.
A report was also received of an attempted break in at a house in Friars Green, Tullow Road on Saturday. A number of attempts to enter the house were evident including a shattered rear patio door. House was not entered and nothing was taken.
Gardaí in Carlow are also investigating a break in at a house in Castlewood Gardens between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. A window at the rear of the house was forced open and the house was ransacked. A quantity of cash was taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in these areas to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
