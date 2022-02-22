Search

22 Feb 2022

Carlow Gardaí appeal for witnesses following criminal activity

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Feb 2022 12:28 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a van was broken into in Tommy Murphy Park in the early hours of Saturday (February 19) morning. The black Vauxhall Vivaro van was entered between 3am and 5am.

A report was also received of an attempted break in at a house in Friars Green, Tullow Road on Saturday. A number of attempts to enter the house were evident including a shattered rear patio door. House was not entered and nothing was taken.

Gardaí in Carlow are also investigating a break in at a house in Castlewood Gardens between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. A window at the rear of the house was forced open and the house was ransacked. A quantity of cash was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in these areas to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.

Families in Leinster worry about not being able to provide food for their children

VISUAL Carlow announces an ambitious and exciting Spring season

Local News

