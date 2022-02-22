JOBS ALERT: Carlow Sports Partnership are hiring!
Carlow Sports Partnership are seeking qualified tutors who will be required for occasional work to deliver a range of sport and physical activity programmes.
All posts are subject to Garda Vetting Safeguarding through Sport Ireland will be provided.
If you are interested please send a CV and cover letter to tomeara@carlowcoco.ie
We are Hiring— Carlow Local Sports (@ActiveCarlow) February 21, 2022
Tutors required for occasional work to deliver a range of sport programmes
posts are subject to Garda Vetting
Safeguarding through Sport Ireland will be provided
CV and cover letter to tomeara@carlowcoco.ie
Closing date March 7th
Applicants may be short listed
18+ pic.twitter.com/uFEcLNmwnP
Closing date for applications is March 7 and all applicants may be short listed and must be over 18.
The research comes as Barnardos hosts a forum on child food poverty today, supported by Aldi Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.