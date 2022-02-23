Expression of interest wanted in Carlow for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme

Carlow County Council is seeking potential projects that would qualify for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme for the next 3 years.

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development and

supported by Fáilte Ireland.

The objective of the Scheme is to provide funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure and for the necessary repair, enhancement or promotion of existing outdoor recreation infrastructure in countryside areas across Ireland.

It specifically supports the growing outdoor activity tourism sector as prioritised in “Our Rural Future”, Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025.

The criterion required to qualify projects are as follows:

Provides outdoor infrastructure that is freely available to the public (confined courses or pitches such as golf, football, show jumping etc do not qualify)

Increases use of, and access to, natural amenities in their areas e.g. mountains, lakes, rivers, forests, bogs, beaches

Improves access to recreational facilities for older people and those with disabilities

Located in the countryside (i.e. not within the environs of towns or villages)

Do not have a negative environmental impact and where possible include measures that enhance the biodiversity and support Climate Action.

Projects that are chosen will have to have appropriate assessments, feasibility studies and planning permissions substantially progressed or in place prior to application submission.

The closing date for receipt of the Expression of Interest Form is Thursday, March 10, 2022 by 5pm.

For further information and the Expression of Interest Form is ORIS, The Community Section, Carlow County Council, County Buildings, Athy Road, Carlow R93 E7R7, telephone 059 - 9172475 or e-mail community@carlowcoco.ie