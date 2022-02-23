Expression of interest wanted in Carlow for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme

The scheme specifically supports the growing outdoor activity tourism sector as prioritised in “Our Rural Future”, Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025
Carlow County Council is seeking potential projects that would qualify for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme for the next 3 years.
The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development and
supported by Fáilte Ireland.
The objective of the Scheme is to provide funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure and for the necessary repair, enhancement or promotion of existing outdoor recreation infrastructure in countryside areas across Ireland.
It specifically supports the growing outdoor activity tourism sector as prioritised in “Our Rural Future”, Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025.
Carlow County Council is seeking expressions of interest for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme 2022.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) February 23, 2022
Find full details and how to apply at https://t.co/16nHdZHsxU#OurRuralFuture #inCarlow@DeptRCD @activecarlow @carlowppn @CarlowLibraries @LocalGovIre pic.twitter.com/GHf0qi1Esb
The criterion required to qualify projects are as follows:
Projects that are chosen will have to have appropriate assessments, feasibility studies and planning permissions substantially progressed or in place prior to application submission.
The closing date for receipt of the Expression of Interest Form is Thursday, March 10, 2022 by 5pm.
For further information and the Expression of Interest Form is ORIS, The Community Section, Carlow County Council, County Buildings, Athy Road, Carlow R93 E7R7, telephone 059 - 9172475 or e-mail community@carlowcoco.ie
