Search

24 Feb 2022

Funding for footpath restorations works allocated for Carlow

Funding for footpath restorations works allocated for Carlow

Funding for footpath restorations works allocated for Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

24 Feb 2022 8:53 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

€500,000 has been allocated to footpath restoration works in Carlow for 2022.

Discussed at the Carlow Municipal District meeting on Thursday, councillors agreed that this was welcome news, as so many footpaths in the town centre are in disrepair.

Some of the areas where footpaths will be restored include Little Barrack Street, Kennedy Avenue, Dublin Street (inbound and outbound) and Staplestown Road, amongst many others.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phlelan welcomed the news but said that other walkways in Carlow, especially those in many housing estates, could avail of the funding, adding that these were in such a state of disrepair and needed to be acknowledged. 

This was echoed by other councillors includind Andrea Dalton who said she hoped this funding would be multi-annual for the up-keep of such restorations and others that will surely be needed in the future.

Councillor Adrienne Wallace also added that works should include restorations that would allow for more wheelchair access, especially on Tullow Street where the footpath is particularly narrow. 

Council housing in Carlow cost at least €14 million in 2021

Ireland will not be ‘selfish’ on Russia sanctions – Varadkar

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media