Funding for footpath restorations works allocated for Carlow
€500,000 has been allocated to footpath restoration works in Carlow for 2022.
Discussed at the Carlow Municipal District meeting on Thursday, councillors agreed that this was welcome news, as so many footpaths in the town centre are in disrepair.
Some of the areas where footpaths will be restored include Little Barrack Street, Kennedy Avenue, Dublin Street (inbound and outbound) and Staplestown Road, amongst many others.
Cathaoirleach Fintan Phlelan welcomed the news but said that other walkways in Carlow, especially those in many housing estates, could avail of the funding, adding that these were in such a state of disrepair and needed to be acknowledged.
This was echoed by other councillors includind Andrea Dalton who said she hoped this funding would be multi-annual for the up-keep of such restorations and others that will surely be needed in the future.
Councillor Adrienne Wallace also added that works should include restorations that would allow for more wheelchair access, especially on Tullow Street where the footpath is particularly narrow.
