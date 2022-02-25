CARLOW WEATHER: Mixed bag this weekend with cloud and rain expected

A mixed bag is expected this weekend with bright spells followed by wet and windy conditions.

Today

Any frost and ice will quickly clear this morning. It will be dry with good spells of sunshine early on today. Cloud will increase later in the day, but it will stay mostly dry. Milder with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, in a light to moderate west to southwest breeze, fresh and gusty at first near the coast.

Tonight, thicker cloud and a little patchy drizzle will gradually extend across the region. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with fresh to strong southerly winds developing.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and windy with a little patchy drizzle, especially in southern parts. A few brighter spells are possible too in the north. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with strong and gusty southerly winds.

On Saturday night and on Sunday morning, rain will move eastwards across the country followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will moderate and veer northwesterly with the clearance of the rain. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 7 degrees, coldest in the west and southwest later in the night where some mist or fog patches may form after the rain and with a touch of frost possible too.

Sunny spells in the east this morning️

Cloudier in the west with patches of drizzle & mist, which will extend eastwards to other areas through the afternoon

Sunday

The rest of the rain will then clear from the northeast and east on Sunday morning or early afternoon, leaving dry and bright weather with moderate southerly winds. However, cloud will build in from the west during the afternoon and evening with wet and windy weather developing along the west coast later in the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Wet and windy on Sunday night as outbreaks of rain moves eastwards across the country, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Monday

A bright day with sunny spells and some scattered showers, especially in the northwest where it will be breezy. A moderate westerly wind will prevail elsewhere and highest temperatures will range 8 to 10 degrees.

High pressure looks like it will build in over the country on Monday night bringing calm conditions but it will be cold and frosty with temperatures down to freezing or a couple of degrees below. Some mist and fog patches will form too.