Nearly €1m in funding allocated to breathe new life into rural towns and villages in Carlow

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced almost €18.5 million to benefit rural towns and villages the length and breadth of the country.

The funding is being provided under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of Our Rural Future and places a strong emphasis on projects which tackle vacancy and dereliction by bringing landmark town centre buildings back to life.

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys said:

"I am delighted to announce this latest round of funding as part of Our Rural Future.

“Many of the successful projects I am announcing today will see vacant and derelict town centre building such as old banks, garda stations and convents transformed into community, cultural and arts spaces.

“There is also a strong focus on remote working projects in this round of funding and I am pleased to see that a number of counties have set out ambitious marketing plans aimed at attracting remote workers to relocate.”

€946,600 in funding has been allocated to combat dereliction and breathe new life into rural towns and villages in Carlow.

Welcoming the news in Carlow, Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor said:

“I greatly welcome this funding for the three areas in Carlow.

This includes: “€450,000 for the Redevelopment of Tullow Town Park. The project includes a new children’s playground, a riverside boardwalk, bandstand/outdoor classroom, vegetation clearance, pergola, seating and associated works.

“€250,000 to develop “The Garden Room”, a Remote Working and Enterprise Hub, accommodating 12 people in Myshall and €246,600 to develop “Firehouse”, a Remote Working and Enterprise Hub, accommodating 12 people in Hacketstown."

The Carlow TD added: “This funding round will breathe new life into these areas and redevelop them into areas that the local community can enjoy and take pride in.

“In the coming weeks, it is expected there will be a further call for applications under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and I am asking the local authority and our communities to come forward with more ambitious plans for their areas.”