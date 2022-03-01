'I've heard a loud bang, and we know instantly' - Brave Carlow student stuck in Ukraine speaks out

Racheal Dilayou from Carlow is currently stuck in Sumy in eastern Ukraine, which has been the scene of heavy fighting these last days.

The 19 year old med student took to twitter to say how the situation is unfurling for her and the others she's with.

Speaking of the loud bangs and sounds of bombing, Racheal said they know instantly that they have to go into the underground bunker.

"There's been situations where I've heard the loud bang, or a bomb or something we're not sure what it is, and we know instantly, pack up your bag, like you have a bag ready to go at all times of the day, get your jacket and make sure you've got all your documents, and you go down."

"You hear a bang and we know instantly - pack your bag, you have to go the bunker. Anything could happen at any time."



19-year-old Racheal Dilayou from Carlow is a med student in Sumy, eastern Ukraine - which has been the scene of heavy fighting.@VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/QJ4Rhc9WGv — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) February 28, 2022

Racheal and her family are appealing to the Irish Foreign Ministry for help along with a small number of Irish students who are also stuck in Sumy.