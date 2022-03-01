Search

02 Mar 2022

'I've heard a loud bang, and we know instantly' - Brave Carlow student stuck in Ukraine speaks out

'I've heard a loud bang, and we know instantly' - Brave Carlow student stuck in Ukraine speaks out

The 19 year old med student took to twitter to say how the situation is unfurling for her and the others she's with

01 Mar 2022 2:06 PM

Racheal Dilayou from Carlow is currently stuck in Sumy in eastern Ukraine, which has been the scene of heavy fighting these last days.

The 19 year old med student took to twitter to say how the situation is unfurling for her and the others she's with.

Speaking of the loud bangs and sounds of bombing, Racheal said they know instantly that they have to go into the underground bunker.

"There's been situations where I've heard the loud bang, or a bomb or something we're not sure what it is, and we know instantly, pack up your bag, like you have a bag ready to go at all times of the day, get your jacket and make sure you've got all your documents, and you go down."

Racheal and her family are appealing to the Irish Foreign Ministry for help along with a small number of Irish students who are also stuck in Sumy.

Local News

