Funding for future heritage-led regeneration plans welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed funding of €40,000 for heritage-led regeneration plans for Carlow as part of the Historic Towns Initiative with Heritage Council.

Speaking this week, Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This funding will help Carlow County Council inform future planning applications for conservation funding.

“These projects can ultimately bring economic benefits to our historic towns thereby helping them to prosper once again. The re-use of vacant buildings in our town centres will address the supply of homes, tackle dereliction and help us meet our climate change targets.”

The €1.75m in capital funding will help to provide jobs through heritage-led regeneration and will aid the rebuilding of local economies with heritage as a focal point.

This announcement follows the launch last week by Minister Noonan of Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan, which will strengthen the management and protection of our built, cultural and natural heritage and provide supports to those responsible for caring for that heritage.

The Historic Towns Initiative is a joint initiative between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Heritage Council and this year’s scheme follows on from highly successful projects during 2018 - 2021.

A new aspect of the HTI this year is a call for proposals that encourage the specific re-use of historic buildings.