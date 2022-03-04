People Before Profit announce new candidate in Tullow

Following a successful local election for People Before Profit in 2019 the party is now expanding into Tullow with a new local election candidate.

John Cahill has been selected to run in the 2024 local elections in the Tullow LEA.

Sitting PBP cllr Adrienne Wallace said:

“We are very excited to make this announcement.

“PBP has been going from strength to strength locally, we made great strides in the campaign for a women’s refuge here and have been consistent on solutions to the housing crisis. We have also been a strong voice for the environment, especially since the Greens have abandoned their mandate for change.

“John is an excellent candidate with strong local roots and he is passionate about Tullow.”

John Cahill added:

“I was born and raised in Ardattin, Tullow and I work as a Senior Social Care Worker in an Autism specific respite service.

“As a health care worker I have seen first-hand how the government has failed workers, particularly during the pandemic. If we want change, we need more people from outside the political establishment fighting for us.

“I want to see a one-tier health care system and I want a cap on politician’s inflated wages.”

Mr. Cahill continued:;

“Locally, I will fight to create more community spaces for Sports and the Arts and to create multi-cultural spaces. I want to see the creation of more working hubs and pods for remote working.

“We also need publicly funded & affordable Community Childcare in Tullow. I will also fight to protect Carlow’s countryside; I am opposed to the Lithium mine in Moylisha and to developer-led wind farms in Mt Leinster. We need sustainable renewable energy that is led by the community.

“I will also assist and grow established clubs and organizations in the constituency and fight for the Tullow By-pass to become a reality.”