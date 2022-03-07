Search

07 Mar 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Brutal weather to hit this week as Met Éireann issues warnings

CARLOW WEATHER: Brutal weather to hit this week as Met Éireann issues warnings

Very unsettled week ahead in Carlow and Leinster too with heavy rain and windy conditions at times

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

07 Mar 2022 11:41 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Met Éireann has placed ten counties under a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for much of Tuesday this week with a brutal Atlantic weather system to hit Ireland.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo were slapped with the warning on Monday morning in advance of the adverse conditions. The warning will be in place from 4am to 3pm on Tuesday, March 8.

Very unsettled week ahead in Carlow and Leinster too with heavy rain and windy conditions at times.

Today

A dry start this morning with some bright spells, the best of which will be in the north of the province. Cloud will continue to build from the south. Staying largely dry for the day with just some patchy drizzle, mainly near southern coasts but becoming breezy as moderate to fresh southeasterly winds develop. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Turning windy overnight but largely dry initially with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures generally of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places. Milder in southern parts with patchy light rain and drizzle pushing northwards and southeasterly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty.

Tuesday

Tomorrow will be a wet and windy day as heavy rain extends from the southwest through the morning and early afternoon. A clearance to squally showers, with a chance of thunderstorms and hail, will follow in from the southwest later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds, moderating in the afternoon.

Becoming wet and windy through the night as a further spell of rain pushes in the southwest, extending across the country through the night. The rain will be heaviest with a chance of spot flooding over the western half of the country, where it may turn wintry for a time, especially over high ground. Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees but turning milder with the arrival of the rain.

Wednesday

Wet and windy at first with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds and widespread heavy rain bringing a further chance of spot flooding. Some falls of sleet too, especially ahead of drier, brighter and colder conditions, along with moderating northwesterly winds, which will move into the west and southwest during the morning, extending eastwards as the rain clears into the Irish Sea by early evening. Afternoon highest temperatures will generally range between 5 and 9 degrees.

Largely dry with mostly clear skies to start but cloud will build from the west overnight. Mostly light westerly winds will back southerly and increase moderate to fresh by morning. Cold with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees generally with frost developing.

Thursday

Becoming breezy through the morning and afternoon as fresh and gusty south to southeast winds develop. Mild, cloudy and mostly dry for daylight hours but there will be patchy rain and drizzle at times, mainly in southern and western areas. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Later in the evening, a band of rain will move in from the west, tracking eastwards through the night with some heavy falls and clearing to showers over the western half of the country by morning. Milder than previous nights with temperatures not falling below 6 to 8 degrees.

Friday

The last of the overnight rain will clear from the east early in the morning to leave a day of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be heavy or thundery at times with possible hail. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, southwesterly winds.

Attempt underway to get Carlow student out of Ukraine

Final call for people in Carlow to share experiences of defects in their homes

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media