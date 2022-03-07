ALERT: Road resurfacing in place in Carlow
Tullow Municipal District will be carrying out road resurfacing works in the Tullow Municipal District, along the Rathvilly – Hacketstown Rd L-2013-22 (Barnhill, Knocklishenmore, Tombeagh) from Tuesday March 8 – Monday March 14.
This is excluding Saturday / Sunday.
Duration of work each day will be from 8:00am until 5:00pm. Traffic Management / Detours will be in place.
Motorists who intend to use the aforementioned road are advised to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays and if feasible, avoid the area in question.
Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour to ensure the minimum disruption to motorists and to have the works completed by the appointed time.
