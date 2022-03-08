Search

08 Mar 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 8

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 8

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 8

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Mar 2022 3:29 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The late Christopher Kirby

The death has occurred of Christopher Kirby of Dolmen Gardens, Carlow Town, Carlow.

March 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Margaret who died November 2020.

Dear father of Gary, Loraine and Jason. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, sisters Marie and Phyllis, son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Michele and Sherrie, grandchildren Emma, Nathan, Abby, Rory, Aidan, Ryan, Liam, Eíon and Amber, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to Glasnevin Crematorium for committal service at 2.40pm.

The service may be viewed using this link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/glasnevin-cemetery

The late Eamonn Dowling

The death has occurred of Eamonn Dowling of Chaplestown, Carlow.

Suddenly and peacefully at his home, beloved son of the late Bill and Peggy and brother of the late Pat, Tom, Jim and Liz and brother-in-law of the late Sharon.

Eamonn will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Bill, Michael, Joe, Oliver and Brendan, sisters Mary, Cathy and Bridge and her partner Des, brothers-in-law John and Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, special niece Tara, life long friend Fran Mullins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Eamonn Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry on Friday from 3pm until 8pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn's Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00am can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E

Improved funding for Early Learning and Care and School-Age Childcare providers welcomed in Carlow

Female Student Innovators in Carlow acknowledged as part of Student Enterprise Programme

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media