Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 8

The late Christopher Kirby

The death has occurred of Christopher Kirby of Dolmen Gardens, Carlow Town, Carlow.



March 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Margaret who died November 2020.

Dear father of Gary, Loraine and Jason. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, sisters Marie and Phyllis, son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Michele and Sherrie, grandchildren Emma, Nathan, Abby, Rory, Aidan, Ryan, Liam, Eíon and Amber, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to Glasnevin Crematorium for committal service at 2.40pm.

The service may be viewed using this link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/glasnevin-cemetery

The late Eamonn Dowling

The death has occurred of Eamonn Dowling of Chaplestown, Carlow.



Suddenly and peacefully at his home, beloved son of the late Bill and Peggy and brother of the late Pat, Tom, Jim and Liz and brother-in-law of the late Sharon.

Eamonn will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Bill, Michael, Joe, Oliver and Brendan, sisters Mary, Cathy and Bridge and her partner Des, brothers-in-law John and Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, special niece Tara, life long friend Fran Mullins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Eamonn Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry on Friday from 3pm until 8pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn's Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00am can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E