Women's Health Action Plan will deliver for women in Carlow 

This week, on International Women’s Day (March 8) and as part of Women’s Health Week 2022, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly launched the Women’s Health Action Plan 2022-2023, the first Women’s Health Action Plan published in Ireland.

The Action Plan sets out women’s priorities for women’s health.

It is underpinned by the voices and perspectives of women, their advocates and women’s health professionals who have provided their insights and experiences through a range of listening projects and engagements undertaken by the Women’s Health Taskforce 2020-2021.

The Action Plan responds to the important issues that women said they wanted to see, including quicker access to expert services, trusted sources of health information and improved experiences of healthcare.

Welcoming the plan, Carlow TD, Deputy Murnane O’Connor said:

"The Women’s Health Action Plan 2022-2023 is a landmark in open policy making – putting women at the heart of the policy making process.

"It will enable us to offer better and more timely care to women with tailored services across all age groups, increasing opportunities for women to become partners in their own healthcare.

"Today’s plan is the first of many, and a milestone in what is a long-overdue evolution in women’s health in Ireland. This plan is not finite and our conversations and engagement with women will continue to inform how we make progress."

This #IWD2022 we launched the first Women’s Health Action Plan and it truly will be part of delivering a new future for the women and girls of this country. Fantastic to get so many Government colleagues to support this revolution in women's health. pic.twitter.com/eOBlp2TyPk — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) March 8, 2022

The plan also provides a strategic framework to prioritise women’s healthcare into the future, identifying and responding to gaps in women’s health services while also working to improve women’s experiences of healthcare, including support for vulnerable groups and initiating opportunities for further research and innovation.

Women’s health is a top priority for this government and is strongly supported in Budget 2022 with €31 million additional funding for new developments in women’s health. This funding will enable:

€8.66 million additional funding for continued implementation of the National Maternity Strategy

€9 million to fund access to contraception for women aged 17-25

€5.3 million to grow access to “see and treat” gynaecology clinics (20 nationally); specialist menopause clinics (4 nationally); and specialist endometriosis services (2 nationally)

€5 million to bring the Women’s Health Fund to an investment of €10 million to support innovative new approaches to women’s health nationwide (illustrated in this Plan)

Other actions from the plan include: