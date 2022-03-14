Carlow to mark National Tree Week with some exciting events

National Tree Week 2022 will run from Sunday March 20 until Saturday March 26 and will see some exciting events taking place across County Carlow celebrating all things trees!

From the more hands-on community tree planting experiences to taking some time out to learn how to tell your oak tree from your birch tree at tree identification talks – there is something for everyone.

This year’s theme is ‘More Forests for a Greener Future’ which aims to highlight the many benefits of forests for Ireland’s climate and biodiversity agendas, for green recreation spaces and for sustainably grown wood.

Some of the exciting events taking place in Carlow during Tree Week are:

1. 20th March: Altamont Gardens

Take time out to enjoy a beautiful guided tree tour of Altamont Gardens, a large and beautiful estate covering 16 hectares. This location is home to an arboretum (a botanical collection largely of trees) known for its oaks and rhododendrons.

2. 24th March: Online

Carlow County Council are hosting a webinar on pocket forests. Ideal for planting in urban spaces in towns and villages, urban forests also provide homes for a wide range of creatures such as birds and squirrels.

3. 26th March: Borris

For those wanting to plant their own tree, tree planting will be taking place in Borris for new the apiary– this is where beehives of honey bees are kept.

From tree planting & woodland walks to forest bathing & visual art installations, there is a #TreeWeek2022 event for you!



While @3CounciI has arranged an array of displays throughout Ireland, we also welcome you to hold your own!



Register your event now: https://t.co/94U62r5J7n pic.twitter.com/jEeu1rWtmA — Coillte (@coilltenews) March 13, 2022

National Tree Week is an ideal time to learn more about the important role trees play in helping to stop climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, storing carbon in the trees and soil, and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere.

The Tree Council of Ireland and Coillte are encouraging people from every corner of Ireland to get involved.

President of the Tree of Council of Ireland, Eanna Ní Lamhna explained:

“It’s great to have the people of Ireland come out once again in their communities and celebrate the beautiful benefits trees have to offer.

“Trees are one of the most important resources we have to tackle climate change. Tree Week is all about communities coming together to celebrate trees.

“If you are thinking of getting involved, we would encourage you to do so with simple activities like hosting walks, discussions, or community planting. These important events we hope will encourage everyone to play their part in planting more trees for a greener future.”

Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley added:

“Coillte is delighted once again to sponsor National Tree Week and to support the events across Ireland. Tree Week gives people the opportunity to learn more about the importance of trees and their important contribution to Ireland’s climate and biodiversity agendas.

“We’d encourage people to check out the list of events happening across the country and to get involved in what promises to be a fun week of tree-based activities for families to enjoy.”

Since the creation of Tree Week in 1985, and later partnering with Coillte in 1989, National Tree Week has been responsible for planting half a million trees in Ireland.

To facilitate the supply, distribution and planting of trees, Coillte works hand in hand with the Tree Council of Ireland and supplies trees to county councils and communities nationwide.

To find out about events happening in your area and to get involved, please visit www.treecouncil.ie