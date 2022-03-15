Search

15 Mar 2022

New strategy launched to build prosperity and economic growth in Carlow

New strategy launched to build prosperity and economic growth in Carlow

The core ambition in the strategy is for County Carlow to develop a distinct economic identity that sits alongside high levels of business growth and prosperity

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

15 Mar 2022 12:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The inCarlow Economic Development & Business Support Strategy 2022-2027 has been created to demonstrate how agencies and industry can collectively develop County Carlow’s economy, through an extensive programme of activities intended to stimulate and support local growth.

The core ambition in the strategy is for County Carlow to develop a distinct economic identity that sits alongside high levels of business growth and prosperity. This will be achieved by the coming together of agencies and industry to develop a series of new and unique activities which generate economic development and business support in the County.

Launching the strategy, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:

“As a county we have a fast growing and distinctively young population together with an experienced workforce with deep skills across a wide range of sectors.

“It is important that we plan ahead so that our youth have the skills and knowledge to take our county to the next level of innovation as they become the workforce of the future.

“Equally important is that we nourish and harness our entrepreneurial spirit so that it is translated into jobs that support our economy and quality of life and helps to address the outbound commute that faces our residents each day.

“We believe this strategy offers the opportunity to do just that by providing a roadmap for economic growth up to 2027”.

The strategy was developed following an extensive consultation with key stakeholders and prepared by Grant Thornton.

Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive, Seamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise, Director of Services, Michael Rainey, Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise

Andrew Webb, Chief Economist with Grant Thornton, said:

“We were delighted to engage with the business community and enterprise support eco-system in County Carlow to develop this strategy which develops a vision which will deliver conditions for employment creation in County Carlow.

“Articulating a clear vision and actions is particularly important in these exceptional times.”

“This strategy does this by identifying sectoral opportunities to expand the economic base of the county, focusing on research and development, as well as areas where Carlow, as a County, has the potential to be more competitive”

Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council said:

“Carlow like all counties is a jigsaw of agencies and stakeholders who have all come together to develop this shared vision which is designed to complement and feed into the new Local Economic & Community Plan for the County”.

Outlining the vision for the County and the role of the Council, Kathleen said:

“Carlow County Council is setting the pace as the leader of economic development at local level with this strategy and the architecture has been put in place to ensure its effective delivery. This includes our Economic Development, Special Project Development & Local Enterprise Support Team who are there to champion and lead the delivery of ongoing support”

Director of Services, Michael Rainey said of the strategy:

“Given the current opportunities for national and international funding it is important that as a Local Authority we develop a collection of projects which promote, support and create employment.

This includes an ambitious plan for the provision of enterprise spaces, connected hubs and enterprise programmes across the County.   This investment will support economic activity and increased footfall in our towns and villages.”

