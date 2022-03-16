Blood donation clinics in Carlow

This is an appointment based clinic and can be booked by calling 1800 222 111
Blood donation clinics will take place in Carlow in April.
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service clinics will run in the Talbot Hotel from April 24-26 from 3.45pm to 8pm each day.
This is an appointment based clinic and can be booked by calling 1800 222 111.
It is advised that anyone donating blood should have something to eat beforehand along with some cold drinks.
