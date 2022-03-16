Carlow College to host a 'Day of Learning and Active Citizenship'

All are welcome to attend
Carlow College is hosting a 'Day of Learning and Active Citizenship' this coming Saturday (March 19).
This day of exploring how you can become an active, inclusive citizen in your community is open for everyone to attend.
This day will include interaction with the Rohingya Community living in Carlow, creating stars for the One Million Stars Project, Henna Painting and a workshop on empowerment.
This event will kick off at 10.30am with tea and coffee at Carlow College and conclude at 4pm.
All are welcome!
