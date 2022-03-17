Search

17 Mar 2022

Carlow has highest rate of wannabe influencers, according to new survey

Carlow has highest rate of wannabe influencers, according to new survey

The research also found that one-in-five people would choose recognition on social media over praise from their employer.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

17 Mar 2022 2:31 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

According to  recent survey, people in Carlow have the greatest desire to become online influencers.

The Irish broadband company, Pure Telecom, announced the results of a survey this week which found that 60% of Carlowvians surveyed wished to have a job as an online influencer either as an addition to their existing job or as their main source of income.

The research also found that one-in-five people would choose recognition on social media over praise from their employer.

The survey found men (58%) are more likely than women (45%) to aspire to become online influencers with 21% of men preferring it to be their main source of income, versus 11% of women.

Public urged to support cancer patient services in Carlow this Daffodil Day

The broadband company also found that at 78%, Gen Z adults (people born in the late 90s) are significantly more likely than all other generations to want a job as an influencer.

There were also considerable aspirations among the older generations – Millennials (47%), Gen X (34%), and Baby Boomers (25%).

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom, said:

"The online world now forms a significant part of our daily lives.

"So much of what we do is now online – socialising, shopping, learning – so it’s natural that many people want their careers to be online too.

Blood donation clinics in Carlow

"We always expect the younger generations to be more drawn to the digital world, but it is interesting to see that even the older generations have aspirations of becoming influencers. And, our research shows that a significant proportion of all generations believe that recognition on social media trumps praise from their boss.

“Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have created even more opportunities for people to share content, go viral and build an audience, making the idea of earning a living online more achievable and appealing than ever.

"As an Irish-owned broadband company, Pure Telecom is proud to provide the best value high-speed broadband to support aspiring content creators in Ireland."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media