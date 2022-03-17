Carlow has highest rate of wannabe influencers, according to new survey

According to recent survey, people in Carlow have the greatest desire to become online influencers.

The Irish broadband company, Pure Telecom, announced the results of a survey this week which found that 60% of Carlowvians surveyed wished to have a job as an online influencer either as an addition to their existing job or as their main source of income.

The research also found that one-in-five people would choose recognition on social media over praise from their employer.

The survey found men (58%) are more likely than women (45%) to aspire to become online influencers with 21% of men preferring it to be their main source of income, versus 11% of women.

The broadband company also found that at 78%, Gen Z adults (people born in the late 90s) are significantly more likely than all other generations to want a job as an influencer.

There were also considerable aspirations among the older generations – Millennials (47%), Gen X (34%), and Baby Boomers (25%).

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom, said:

"The online world now forms a significant part of our daily lives.

"So much of what we do is now online – socialising, shopping, learning – so it’s natural that many people want their careers to be online too.

"We always expect the younger generations to be more drawn to the digital world, but it is interesting to see that even the older generations have aspirations of becoming influencers. And, our research shows that a significant proportion of all generations believe that recognition on social media trumps praise from their boss.

“Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have created even more opportunities for people to share content, go viral and build an audience, making the idea of earning a living online more achievable and appealing than ever.

"As an Irish-owned broadband company, Pure Telecom is proud to provide the best value high-speed broadband to support aspiring content creators in Ireland."