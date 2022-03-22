Spin for the Red Cross in Carlow

An all day spinathon will take place this Saturday March 26
Energie Fitness in Carlow is running an all day Spinathon to raise funds for the the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
There will be nine spin classes back to back and everyone is welcome to come along and join in and try out a class for free.
The first class starts at 9.15am and the last class is at 5.15pm this Saturday March 26.
View this post on Instagram
Ireland has already welcomed around 10,000 Ukrainian refugees but is preparing for tens of thousands more
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.