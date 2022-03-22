Search

Spin for the Red Cross in Carlow

An all day spinathon will take place this Saturday March 26

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Energie Fitness in Carlow is running an all day Spinathon to raise funds for the the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

There will be nine spin classes back to back and everyone is welcome to come along and join in and try out a class for free.

The first class starts at 9.15am and the last class is at 5.15pm this Saturday March 26.

