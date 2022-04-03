'A random act of kindness' - Popular Carlow café serves up coffee and kindness to Ukrainian refugees

Neighbourhood Espresso café in Carlow have been extending their friendly hand to our European neighbours from Ukraine through a thoughtful and kind initiative, the suspended coffee system.

Customers can pay for a coffee at the café on Barrack St, write an uplifting word or two onto a colourful post-it and stick it on to the board, which can then be taken by someone in need that day.

Neighbourhood owner Brian O'Gorman says:

"Here at the café we're trying to create a space that is welcoming, warm and comfortable to everyone, regardless of who you are or where you're from. It's a random act of kindness but it's also a huge act of humanity."

As one of the most popular café's in Carlow, Neighbourhood has made a name for itself with it's expertly crafted single origin coffees, delicious sweet treats and hearty breakfast and lunches, and of course the incredible team behind the scenes.

But the suspended coffee initiative has set this cozy café up as a unique and generous, one of a kind establishment in Carlow, giving back to those who need it most in the community and embodying everything it means to be a good neighbour.

"I think it's such an amazing idea for our customers to give to people they don't even know, it's a fantastic gesture and it comes from the customers as much as us. The café will also be contributing €200 euro towards the coffees.

"We just want to highlight the board and let people know it's there. It's for people from all walks of life, people with addiction issues, homelessness issues and for someone who is just having a bad day.

"And for this point in time, for the refugees from Ukraine that have arrived in Carlow, we want to make them feel welcome and know they can come in here to enjoy a coffee on us and our customers."