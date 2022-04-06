MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal to find missing teenager from Carlow

Helen is described as being 5’ 1” in height, with a slim build and long brown hair with blonde highlights
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Helen McDonnell, who is missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since Friday April 1, 2022.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
