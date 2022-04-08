UPDATE: Garda investigation continues into hit and run in Carlow

Search

08 Apr 2022

Appeal for help renewed

Anybody who can help is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 057 8674122 or any Garda Station

Conor Ganly

08 Apr 2022 11:01 AM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved in an alleged hit and run on the Carlow Laois border has yet to come forward but Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle at 4pm on Sunday, April 3 on the Sleaty Road in Carlow just outside a busy secondary school.

Following a number of public appeals, gardaí soon discovered the car which they believe was involved in the crash - a VW black coloured Passat. It was found parked in Athy.

It's understood subsequent investigations have led to gardaí speaking with a number of individuals. While the suspected driver of the car involved has yet to be spoken to.

While the investigation has moved on, Gardaí are still anxious to hear from anybody who may have information about the collision and any related subsequent events. Anybody with dashcam footage taken on the Sleaty Road between 4pm and 5pm on April 3 is especially asked to make contact.

The incident happened just outside Knockbeg College secondary school. Apart from the school making it a familiar road to many local people, the road is also a busy link route between Athy and Carlow.

The motorcyclist, who had to be airlifted to hospital in Dublin, has undergone surgery for injuries suffered. While in a stable condition, the man who is aged in his 60s, continues to be treated.

Anybody who can help is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 057 8674122 or any Garda Station.

