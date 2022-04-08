Gardaí appeal for witnesses after house was ransacked in Carlow

The incident happened in the area of Ardattin on Tuesday April 5
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in the Broomville area of Ardattin on Tuesday April 5.
The house was broken into between 10 and 11am. The kitchen window was smashed and the house was ransacked. A jewellery box containing a mix of silver and gold jewellery, along with large quantities of coinage were taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious persons/vehicles or activity in the areas to contact their local Garda Station.
