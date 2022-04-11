Arrests made following armed robbery in Carlow

A man in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained
Gardaí in Carlow have arrested one man following an armed robbery that occurred at a business premises in Pollerton, Carlow last night Saturday April 9, 2022.
At approximately 9pm, one masked man entered a business premises in Pollerton armed with a firearm and threatened staff members.
He demanded cash from the person behind the counter and left the scene with a large sum of cash. No persons were injured during the robbery.
In a follow up search yesterday evening, Sunday April 10,2022 a property in Carlow Town was searched under warrant and during the course of the search a firearm and quantity of cash was recovered.
A man (60s) was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Carlow Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
