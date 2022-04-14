Search

14 Apr 2022

New gender-based funding for apprenticeship employers welcomed in Carlow

New gender-based funding for apprenticeship employers welcomed in Carlow

The gender-based bursary is being introduced as part of the national Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025

Lili Lonergan

14 Apr 2022

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Conor has welcomed a new gender-based bursary for apprenticeship employers which is worth €2,666 and is available to employers who employ apprentices on any national apprenticeship programme with greater than 80% representation of a single gender.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“We need to continue to open up apprenticeship opportunities for learners of all backgrounds; this new incentive is extremely welcome.

“According to recent figures, only 1,500 or 6% of apprentices in Ireland are women at present. In certain fields like engineering and construction that can be even lower.

“The hope is that there is a strong take up of the bursary among employers, with increased diversity benefiting our modern, 21st century industries.”

The new gender-based bursary is being implemented with effect from January 1 2022. It covers all new apprentice registrations from that date on eligible national apprenticeship programmes.

The bursary to eligible employers will be paid in two installments. €1,333 is payable following completion of 6 months training by the apprentice. The second payment of €1,333 is payable following completion of 18 months training by the apprentice.

The gender-based bursary is being introduced as part of the national Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025.

