03 May 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following string of burglaries in Carlow

Lili Lonergan

03 May 2022 4:17 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in Ballon are investigating a break in at a house in Ballybrommell on Saturday.

The incident occurred between midday and 5.30pm, when the homeowner arrived home to find a patio door at the rear of the house smashed. Rooms were ransacked. Jewellery was taken (no further details as to what type of jewellery or quantity).

Contact Gardaí in Ballon with any information on 059 915 9122.

Gardaí in Tullow received a report of a break in at a house in Paulville between 10am and 7pm on Saturday. The back door of the house was forced open and the house ransacked.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Tullow on 059 9151222

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Tankardstown on Saturday. The break in occurred between 5.45pm and 6.15pm. A door at the rear of the house was forced open and rooms were ransacked.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles or activity are asked to contact Tullow Garda Station.

Gardaí received a report of a break in at a house in Ladystown on Saturday between 6.30pm and 8pm. The rear patio door and backdoor were smashed to gain entry. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Rathvilly or Tullow.

