Breaking: Man charged with Kilkenny murder at Carlow District Court

Andy Cash (29), pictured in green, is escorted from Carlow courthouse by gardaí this morning after being charged with murder and assault causing harm. Pictures Lili Lonergan
A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man in Kilkenny on Tuesday.
Andy Cash, Highrath, Clara was charged with the murder of John Cash (40) and also assault causing harm to Elizabeth Cash at a location on the Hebron Road.
Andy Cash (29), pictured in green, is escorted from Carlow court by gardaí. Pictures: Lili Lonergan
They were found with injuries on the busy city thoroughfare at around 12.45pm, and John Cash later succumbed to his injuries despite the best efforts of medics.
Andy Cash appeared before Carlow District Court this morning, where Garda Colm McMenamin gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.
The accused solicitor asked that Mr Cash receives any appropriate psychiatric care while in custody and be medically assessed upon his arrival in prison. Judge Carthy agreed to these requests. Mr Cash was subsequently remanded in custody to Cloverhill for one week.
Pictures: Lili Lonergan
In order to be eligible for this funding, applicant companies must have 10 or more full-time employees and an existing online presence
Andy Cash (29), pictured in green, is escorted from Carlow courthouse by gardaí this morning after being charged with murder and assault causing harm. Pictures Lili Lonergan
Minister English’s first task was to officially open the Founders Room, a new remote working hub located in Enterprise House and funded under Connected Hubs
Gardaí are continuing to seek the public's assistance in tracing Melissa McDonnell (right), 14 years
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.