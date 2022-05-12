Search

12 May 2022

ALERT: Temporary closure of roads in Carlow this weekend

ALERT: Temporary closure of roads in Carlow this weekend

Diversions and Alternative Routes will be signposted

12 May 2022 3:50 PM

Carlow County Council would like to inform the public that the following roads listed below will be closed to facilitate Carlow Stages Rally on Sunday May 15 from 8am to 6.30pm. 

Roads to be Closed:

  • Stage 1/3/5 Drumfea Area
  • L30014 3 roads in Ballinree next west of Ballinree castle within junction of L30014-0 and L3001-78.
  • L7030-0 Junction of L30014-0 and L3001-78 to 4 roads in Killoughternane south of the well.
  • L7004-59 3 roads south of Killoughternane Forge towards Flanders Cross.
  • L7024-16 3 roads next north of the four roads in Killoughternane via Seskinamadra.
  • L7024-0 3 roads next north of Drumfea to Milltown for 200m.
  • L70242-0 3 roads in Knockandrane next south Drumfea school via Rathnageeragh to the 3 roads at
    the bounds of Drumfea/Rathnageeragh.
  • L70241-03 roads Drumfea/Rathnageeragh towards Milltown/Drumfea for 50m.
  • L20251-0 Coolnasnaghta towards Knockdramagh for 50m.
  • L70241-19 Coolnasnaghta Cross to the four roads in Coolnasnaghta.
  • L70245-0 a point on L70241 Coolnasnaghta to a point south and east for 50m.
  • L30341-0 4 roads in Coolnasnaghta via the Burrin Bridge to the 3 roads next south of Raheenleigh
    House.
  • L3042-0 For 50m towards Raheenleigh Water Works.
  • L3032-0 3 roads in Myshall next south of Myshall house to 3 roads in Bealalaw.
  • L20261-0 3 roads Myshall/Raheenleigh to 3 roads on Myshall/Aclare road via Tinnamogney.
  • L7109-0 3 roads in Aclare for 200m towards 4 roads Myshall Village.
  • L60663-0 3 roads Aclare for 50m towards Barragh/Moneygroth.
  • L60665 3 roads Aclare/ Cranemore for 50m.
  • L6066-0 3 roads in Aclare to 3 roads in Lackabeg next west of Bypass Bridge.
    Stage 2/4/6 Ballintemple Area
  • L6100-0 Clonegal Village via St Bridget’s Tce to junction of L6049 and 200m towards Wicklow
    bounds.
  • L6049-0 Junction of Wicklow bounds to 3 roads Ballyredmond Wood.
  • L6048-0 3 roads Ballyredmond Wood for 50m.
  • L6047-0 3 roads Ballyredmond Wood to Cooplroe Cross.
  • L6046-0 3 roads at Coolroe towards Blacklion Cross for 200M and to Monayghrim Cross.
  • L20214-0 Monaughrim Cross to the 3 roads in Clonegal and 200m towards village.
  • L20245-0 3 roads in Clonegal towards junction L2024 via Kilcarry.
  • L20244-0 3 roads in Kilcarry to Bounds of Kilcarry/Monaughrim.
  • L20243 3 roads east of Kilcarry Bridge to Ballintemple at the bounds of Monaughrim/Kilcarry.
  • L20211-39 and L20211-19 Bounds of Ballintemple/Monaughrim to Cross Lane.
  • L20213-0 Cross Lane Ballintemple towards Broomville Cross 50m.
  • L20212-0 from a point on the road at L20211 to Ballinastraw.
  • L20211-0 from Cross lane Ballintemple to Carthy’s 3 roads Newtown (Ballynoe).

Diversions and Alternative Routes will be signposted. A map of the above routes is available to view on Carlow County Council website at www.carlow.ie under Statutory Notices.

