Gardaí appeal for witnesses following early morning blaze in Carlow

The incident happened on Tullow Street
Firefighters in Carlow attended a scene on Tullow Street this morning after a stolen vehicle was driven into a tanning salon, which then subsequently caught on fire, shortly before 5am. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Circumstances of the incident are still unclear although the street still remains closed as Gardaí and authorities investigate.
Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to with any information to come forward.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.