Gardaí appeal for witnesses after mobile phones stolen from car in Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow received a report of two mobile phones stolen from a black Mercedes parked at Shamrock Plaza on Monday.
The phones were taken between 2.20pm and 3.30pm.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around this time is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.
