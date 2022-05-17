In Pictures: Carlow school celebrates awards and new sports facility

The annual Knockbeg College Parents’ Day was held on Thursday, May 12 in the more familiar surroundings of the school’s sports hall.

The school was delighted to have Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, celebrate Mass and give a blessing to the new extension of the dressing rooms. This new development was made possible through the contributions of Fr Lennon, the McDonagh Family, the GAA and the Parents' Association.

The awards ceremony celebrated all the achievements of our students throughout the school year. A wide array of awards were given in the areas of academics, extracurricular and sport, while other areas such as Charity work, Green Schools, Parish Work and Mental Health Awareness were also acknowledged.

The Achievement Award presented to the top performing student in each year based on his results in the formal exams throughout the year. The winners for 2021/2022 are:

Colin Phelan (6th Year), Conor Bowe (5th Year), William Owens (3rd Year), Kevin McKeon (2nd Year), and Aodhan Bergin (1st year).

The Merit Award is presented to a student in each year, whom the subject teachers feel has made the greatest progress throughout the year and has put in a huge effort to improve. The winners for 2021/2022 are:

Gerald Duggan (6th Year), Fionn Heslin (5th Year), Luke Kehoe (3rd Year), Greg Murphy (2nd Year), and Sam Ronan (1st year).

The school thanked to Graiguecullen Killeshin PP Fr John Dunphy and all associated with St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen for hosting many of our liturgical services since the pandemic began.

"We would like to sincerely thank Fr. Dunphy for his continued service to the college, both as chaplain and as a member of the Board of Management and would like to wish Michael Regan all the best in his new role as chair of the board. On behalf of the entire Knockbeg community, we would like to wish Fr. Shem Furlong well on the next stage of his journey," they said.

The school annual is now available to buy at a small cost of €10 (or two for €15), and provides an excellent record of the past academic year. The school encourages encourage parents and students to purchase a copy, as it will be a great way of reminiscing about school days in years to come.