23 May 2022

Gardaí appeal for information following theft of irreplaceable farm equipment in Carlow

The theft happened on Thursday night (May 19) going into Friday morning

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 May 2022 1:23 PM

3 Receiver Domes and a Monitor/Computer were stolen belonging to John Deere Fire Star 6000 GPS field mapping systems from the Moanduff area in Leighlinbridge, Carlow on Thursday night May 19 into Friday morning May 20.

These are very specialist items of tractor equipment that are only used in agricultural applications and they cannot be replaced anytime soon due to a worldwide supply shortage.

One Dome and a monitor was taken off a self-propelled John Deere sprayer, it is unique to this machine, no other replacement will work on it, rendering the machine unusable.

It’s a case of crops being lost, which is the most serious aspect to this.

If anyone saw any suspicious activity over this time, please contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 977 4120.

