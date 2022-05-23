Gardaí appeal for information following theft of irreplaceable farm equipment in Carlow

The theft happened on Thursday night (May 19) going into Friday morning
3 Receiver Domes and a Monitor/Computer were stolen belonging to John Deere Fire Star 6000 GPS field mapping systems from the Moanduff area in Leighlinbridge, Carlow on Thursday night May 19 into Friday morning May 20.
These are very specialist items of tractor equipment that are only used in agricultural applications and they cannot be replaced anytime soon due to a worldwide supply shortage.
One Dome and a monitor was taken off a self-propelled John Deere sprayer, it is unique to this machine, no other replacement will work on it, rendering the machine unusable.
It’s a case of crops being lost, which is the most serious aspect to this.
If anyone saw any suspicious activity over this time, please contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 977 4120.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually causes mild flu-like symptoms and a rash that eventually crusts over and heals
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.