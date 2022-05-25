ALERT: Road resurfacing taking place in Carlow

The works will take place over three days
Carlow Municipal District will be carrying out macadam works today Wednesday May 25 from 8am till 6.00pm approx.
Location: The Numbers Road , Graiguecullen (from its junction with the Leighlin Road to the entrance into Father Byrne Park).
Duration of works: 3 days.
Contractor: Lagan Asphalt Ltd.
The roads in question will be open to the general public with a STOP/GO system in operation. Motorists who normally use the aforementioned road or who drive in the vicinity of the said road are advised to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays and if feasible, avoid the areas in question.
Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who normally use the roads in question.
