Search

26 May 2022

€1.64m in funding as part of Health Capital Plan welcomed in Carlow

€1.64m in funding as part of Health Capital Plan welcomed in Carlow

€400,000 will be allocated for works on a replacement ambulance base in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

26 May 2022 1:37 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €1.64m for the county as part of the 2022 Health Capital Plan.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I am delighted to say that, as part of this capital health funding, €1.5m has been allocated to the Sacred Heart Hospital along with €400,000 for works on a replacement ambulance base in Carlow.

“Meanwhile, Kelvin Grove has also been allocated €100,000 for a new building for Children’s Therapy Services at Holy Angels, which will assist children with complex needs.

The Carlow TD added:

“This is a plan that demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing in Carlow and Kilkenny’s healthcare infrastructure. It is focused on the delivery of a quality health and social care service across our counties within the context of climate action.

“This plan continues to progress the construction of new builds, the replacement and upgrade of aging infrastructure and continuing to focus on providing healthcare in the community."

The 2022 Capital Plan reiterates the Government’s commitment to investing in our health and social care service. The plan builds on Minister Donnelly’s core priorities of access, affordability and quality in healthcare by supporting the delivery of strategic reform, a move towards better care in the community and building on the learnings and innovative changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health capital funding available in 2022 is €1.02bn, an increase of 4% on 2021.

This investment will enable the HSE to progress projects in 2022, including Government priority programmes and major capital projects of elective care centres in Dublin, Cork and Galway as well as investment in primary and community care settings.

Capital investment has a critical role to play in enabling and enhancing service provision, and to drive the reforms of universal healthcare, set out in Sláintecare.

This includes investment to facilitate reorienting the model of care away from acute hospitals and towards primary and community settings and addressing capacity and infrastructural deficits that exist in the system.

Carlow students strike clear climate action call as they scoop top prize in national competition

SHOCKING: ESB warns Carlow public of dangers of attaching flags or bunting to electricity poles

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media